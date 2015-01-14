U.S. stock investors try to manage volatility with covered calls

A trader holds on to a phone on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Surging U.S. stock-market volatility ahead of the earnings season is leading traders to lock in some gains in some big-cap companies that recently hit all-time highs, strategists said on Wednesday.

Investors have grown worried about weak global growth and falling commodities prices, and drops in the S&P 500 stock index reflect that concern. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX .VIX, has jumped above 22, a sign of elevated anxiety.

As a result, some investors are selling “out-of-the-money” call options in big names that have recently hit all-time highs as a way of collecting some income as the market hits a rough path. The seller of a call option charges a premium to give the buyer the right to buy a stock at a certain price by a specific date.

A covered call strategy is typically employed by traders with a neutral to moderately bullish outlook. The move caps an investor’s upside in a stock, but can be an effective income generator due to the ongoing premium from the buyer of the options, who is betting on a bigger gain in the shares.

Share prices often see outsized moves during earnings season. That has led investors to invest in covered-call strategies in names like Wal-Mart Stores (WMT.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), which hit all-time highs earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the volume of activity in out-of-the-money call options was greater than usual, suggesting institutional investors were using the strategy.

One notable trade on Tuesday involved the sale of 90,000 Pfizer calls expiring in April at the $35 strike price, sending call volume on the drugmaker’s options to five times normal. Prior to that, open interest in that strike price was only about 8,000 contracts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Since each call contract represents 100 shares, the notional size of the trade is 9 million shares, or 1.3 times the 25-day average daily trading volume on Pfizer shares.

“The size of the trades and the fact that there was no significant open interest in the traded strikes makes it stand out,” said Jim Smith, options strategist at OTR Global.

If the stock should surpass $35 by mid-April, the buyer could exercise, or purchase, the shares. The seller would forego any outsized gains in stock price but the premium would provide a cushion against near-term losses.

Similar activity was evident in options in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N), Target Corp (TGT.N), Yahoo Inc YHOO.O, and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), on Tuesday.

J&J call-options volume was driven by the sale of 66,000 calls expiring in April at the $110 strike price.

Since a number of these companies pay dividends, the strategy allows the investor selling calls to get income from both dividends and selling calls, said Fred Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.

With volatile markets, writing covered calls is an attractive strategy especially for traders that are near closing their long stock positions.

The choice of strike prices, all about 5 to 14 percent out of the money, means the shares could rise by that much before the trader would be obliged to sell.

”If the shares get called away they likely don’t mind selling at these highs,” said Smith.