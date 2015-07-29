Gold wedged below $1,100 ahead of Fed meeting outcome

A Jordanian goldsmith places gold chains for display at his jewellery shop in Amman, Jordan July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

MANILA (Reuters) - Gold held just below $1,100 an ounce early on Wednesday, trading not far from a 5-1/2-year low, as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting for more clues on the timing of this year’s interest rate increase.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,095.25 an ounce by 0029 GMT. The metal hit a low of $1,077 last week, its weakest since February 2010.

* Gold has been stuck in narrow ranges this week ahead of the conclusion of the Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday. Policymakers are expected to send more signals to the market that a U.S. interest rate hike is certain this year as the economy recovers.

* That rate hike, the first in nearly a decade, could happen in September or December, analysts say, suggesting more downside risk for non-interest yielding gold.

* U.S. gold for August delivery slipped 0.2 percent to $1,094 an ounce.

* Global gold demand shrank to its lowest level since 2009 in the second quarter as China poured funds into its now troubled equities market and imports by India dropped to the lowest in five quarters, according to a report by GFMS.

* China’s gold imports could fall as much as 40 percent this year as demand for bullion used to back domestic financing deals decreases, the world’s biggest refiner Valcambi said.

* U.S. consumer confidence suffered its biggest blow in four years in July on a less upbeat jobs outlook, while home appreciation in major cities stalled in May, suggesting a spring pause in housing demand.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar held on to its modest overnight gains as traders look to any hints from the Federal Reserve on the timing and the pace of its future rate hikes. [USD/]

* Asian shares attempted a rebound on hopes that Beijing could stem the rout in its markets without damage to the economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)

0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment Aug

0645 France Consumer confidence Jul

1400 U.S. Pending home sales Jun

1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting