Gold off four-week low as equities decline, Fed in focus

A woman holds a one-kilogram gold bar at the headquarters of the Australian Bullion Company (ABC) in Sydney April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold edged off four-week lows on Thursday as European stocks snapped a three-day run of gains, but traders remained cautious as they awaited fresh clues on the timing of a U.S. rate rise.

The precious metal fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day drop in nearly two months, as strength in stocks and the dollar pushed prices through key chart levels to $1,101.11 an ounce, the lowest since Aug. 11.

Prices could fall further ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Sept. 16-17, traders said.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,107.30 an ounce at 1213 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose $4.30 an ounce to $1,106.30.

“(Yesterday) sentiment, especially in equity markets, was relatively positive,” ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said.

“This morning it’s a bit of a mixed picture. (But) gold, even during the recent bout of risk aversion, didn’t want to go a lot higher, which isn’t that positive. The focus is more and more on the Fed now. On a day-to-day basis, we’ll have a mixed picture up until then.”

World stocks and commodities fell on Thursday after four straight days of gains following a drop in oil prices overnight and more uncertain news from China, Japan, Brazil and New Zealand. [MKTS/GLOB]

Concerns over slowing growth in China and mixed economic data have increased uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. rate increase, which had been expected as early as this month.

Bullion has benefited in recent years from ultra-low rates, which cut the opportunity cost of holding bullion while keeping the dollar in check. But expectations that rates will rise soon have pushed the metal down more than 6 percent this year.

Prices could head back towards July lows after bullion broke through some key chart levels on Wednesday, technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta said. The July low of $1,077 was the weakest since February 2010.

“With regards to support, $1,100 is a key level for the yellow metal, while $1,115-$1,120 will provide resistance to a move higher,” MKS said in a note.

Investor interest in gold has been tepid. SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.61 percent to 678.18 tonnes on Wednesday, the biggest drop in nearly six weeks. [GOL/ETF]

Elsewhere, silver was up 0.3 percent at $14.66 an ounce, platinum was up 0.2 percent at $983.25 an ounce and palladium was up 1 percent at $585.20 an ounce.