Gold struggles near two-week low after strong U.S. data

One kilogram gold bars are seen at the Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gold was digesting the aftermath of a four-day losing streak on Thursday, trading near its lowest in two weeks, after strong U.S. private-sector jobs data bolstered views that the Federal Reserve will hike rates this year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,115.45 an ounce by 0040 GMT, not far from a two-week low of $1,111.60 hit in the previous session. The metal has lost 3.4 percent in the last four sessions.

* Data on Wednesday showed U.S. companies hired workers at a solid clip in September, adding a more-than-expected 200,000 jobs.

* Though other data showed factory activity in the U.S. Midwest contracted, investors cheered the jobs data, sending the dollar up on hopes of a rate hike this year. [USD/]

* Gold has come under pressure from expectations that the Fed is set to hike rates this year, potentially lifting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

* Investors will be watching U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on Friday for more clues about the strength of the economy and how it could affect a rate hike timing.

* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.48 percent to 687.42 tonnes on Wednesday, but the gain failed to support prices. [GOL/ETF]

* Spot platinum edged up 0.4 percent to $908.15.

* The metal had fallen to $894, its lowest since Dec. 2008, earlier this week on fears that revelations of Volkswagen’s falsification of U.S. vehicle emission tests could affect demand for diesel cars.

* Platinum is widely used in emissions-controlling automotive catalytic converters, particularly for diesel engines.

* Elsewhere, the global silver-coin market is in the grips of an unprecedented supply squeeze, forcing some mints to ration sales and step up overtime while sending U.S. buyers racing abroad to fulfil a sudden surge in demand.

* For the top stories on metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [GOL]

MARKET NEWS

* Global equities ended their worst quarter since the 2011 euro zone crisis on an upbeat note with a rally on Wednesday on hopes that Wall Street had bottomed and the commodities rout was over, while the dollar also rose. [MKTS/GLOB]