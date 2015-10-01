Gold struggles near two-week low after strong U.S. data

An employee poses for photographs with a one kilogram gold bar at the Korea Gold Exchange in Seoul, South Korea, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Gold was trading near its lowest in two weeks on Thursday after a four-day losing streak, as strong U.S. private-sector jobs data bolstered views the Federal Reserve will hike rates this year.

The absence of top consumer China, which broke for a one-week holiday from Thursday, is likely to keep gold prices in a tight range during Asian hours. Traders were also waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday before placing big bets.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,114.90 an ounce by 2215 EDT, not far from a two-week low of $1,111.60 hit in the previous session. The metal has lost 3.4 percent in the last four sessions.

U.S. private employers added a stronger-than-expected 200,000 jobs in September, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday. Though other data showed factory activity in the U.S. Midwest contracted, investors cheered the jobs data, sending the dollar up on hopes of a rate hike this year.

“Gold prices came under pressure with upbeat U.S. economic data,” said ANZ analysts. “ADP data shows U.S. (nonfarm) payrolls in September could beat forecast estimates.”

Robust nonfarm payrolls could spark another sell-off in gold, as the data could prompt the Fed to raise rates soon.

The U.S. central bank has said the timing of a rate hike is data dependent.

Gold has come under pressure from expectations the Fed is set to hike rates this year, potentially lifting the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.48 percent to 687.42 tonnes on Wednesday, but the gain failed to support prices. [GOL/ETF]

Charts weren’t looking good for gold either. The metal may break support at $1,112 and fall towards the next support level at $1,099, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, platinum edged up 0.5 percent to $908.50.

Platinum had fallen to $894, its lowest since late 2008, earlier this week on fears that revelations of Volkswagen’s falsification of U.S. vehicle emission tests could affect demand for diesel cars.

Platinum is widely used in emissions-controlling automotive catalytic converters, particularly for diesel engines.

Elsewhere, the global silver-coin market is in the grips of an unprecedented supply squeeze, forcing some mints to ration sales and step up overtime while sending U.S. buyers racing abroad to fulfill a sudden surge in demand.

PRICES AT 0315 GMT

Metal Last Change Pct chg

Spot gold 1114.9 0.3 0.03

Spot silver 14.555 0.045 0.31

Spot platinum 908.5 4.25 0.47

Spot palladium 653.55 3.05 0.47

Comex gold 1114.9 -0.3 -0.03

Comex silver 14.565 0.047 0.32

COMEX gold and silver contracts show the

most active months