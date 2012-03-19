Gold up on central bank buying talk but outlook weak

Pre-produced parts of watches are on display at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Gold rose on Monday after a steep drop last week, with some investors encouraged by signs that central banks have been buying the precious metal on dips, but technical factors suggested prices could fall further.

Bullion followed gains in U.S. equities, a stronger euro and improved investor appetite across the board, after a strong run of U.S. job and manufacturing data.

Gold’s 3 percent decline last week removed gains in January based on expectations of further U.S. monetary easing, as the Federal Reserve offered few clues on any further action.

Heavy buying of put options to protect against downside risks suggested the metal could extend losses toward $1,600 an ounce, and a recent bearish “death cross” chart pattern also indicated weakness, traders said.

“At this point, gold is simply consolidating its recent decline below both its 50- and 200-day moving average lines,” said Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Financial.

“If support at $1,630 an ounce - which gold has held for three straight weeks - is broken, one can expect another leg lower to begin,” Sarhan said.

Spot gold was up 0.6 percent on the day at $1,662.66 an ounce by 3:09 p.m. EST. The price drop of 3 percent last week was its second biggest weekly decline of 2012.

Gold recently formed a “death cross” on its weekly charts, as its 10-week (50-day) moving average (MA) fell below its 50-week (200-day) MA, which usually suggests downward pressure could continue, Sarhan said.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic: r.reuters.com/sas27s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Recent pullbacks have prompted more gold investors to buy puts with lower strike prices while holding their long futures position to protect against downside risk, said Jonathan Jossen, an independent COMEX gold options floor trader.

Three weeks of upbeat U.S. data have made investors more confident about the economy and less eager to hold gold as insurance against another slowdown.

Visitors touch a 220 kg (485 lbs) gold bar, worth around $12.8 million at today's price, on display at the Jinguashi Gold Ecological Park in Xinbei city September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

The resulting steep rise in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields has weighed on gold.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $11.50 at $1,667.30 an ounce. Trading volume was about 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

CENBANKS BUY GOLD AFTER DROP

Central banks reportedly bought around $250 million worth of metal last week through the Bank for International Settlements, sources said.

Gold Bullion from the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) is seen in New York, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

They were net buyers of gold last year for a second straight year with a 484.6 tons purchase in 2011. In the two decades prior to 2010, central banks as a group had consistently been net sellers of gold.

Analysts said that talk of official-sector gold buying should bolster investor confidence as central banks tend to be very long-term owners of the precious metal.

In the investment sector, gold exchange-traded fund holdings have also risen for 10 straight weeks, driven mostly by inflows into the main North American funds.

In other precious metals, silver rose 1.2 percent to $32.94 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.5 percent to $701.93 an ounce and platinum edged up 0.3 percent to $1,672.43 an ounce.

3:09 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1667.30 11.50 0.7 1652.30 1670.10 120,440 US Silver MAY 32.955 0.351 1.1 32.330 33.090 28,948 US Plat APR 1684.70 9.20 0.5 1670.50 1686.30 5,072 US Pall JUN 707.60 5.90 0.8 698.00 708.95 1,586

Gold 1662.66 9.17 0.6 1652.93 1669.40 Silver 32.940 0.400 1.2 32.360 33.060 Platinum 1672.43 4.97 0.3 1673.00 1681.50 Palladium 701.93 3.43 0.5 699.00 704.72

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 144,213 184,924 193,964 17.61 -1.36 US Silver 33,471 68,190 73,884 30.04 -1.73 US Platinum 7,233 8,484 8,312 23.94 0.44 US Palladium 1,722 5,240 4,644