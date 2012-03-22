Gold hits two-month low on slowdown fears

Gold Bullion from the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) is seen in New York, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest price in more than two months on Thursday, as worries about continued contraction in manufacturing in both the euro zone and China triggered a broad sell-off.

Bullion ended down 0.5 percent, but off its earlier low on some technical support. The metal, which has taken to follow riskier assets, was pressured as data showed manufacturing activity in both China and Europe have shrunk further. That more than offset a four-year low in U.S. initial jobless claims.

Gold, which was $150 lower than its February 29 peak of about $1,800 an ounce, has been hit by fading hopes of more U.S. monetary easing and a better U.S. economic outlook. The decline reflected recent massive outflow from bullion exchange-traded funds and some funds exiting the gold trade.

“Gold’s been 100 percent focused on the China slowdown,” said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth Management with more than $1 billion in assets.

“The sell-off in gold I think is overdone. It’s been tagged to the strength of the dollar and whether there will be further economic stimulus,” and price volatility will rise even though global economic worries and geopolitical tensions should underpin the metal, Sica said.

Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,642.65 an ounce by 2:56 p.m. EDT.

The metal earlier hit a low of $1,627.68, its weakest since January 13. Gold has given back the gains in January that had been based on expectations of further U.S. monetary easing, as the Federal Reserve has offered few clues on any further action.

Related Coverage BarCap banks on gold as prices hit 2-month lows

U.S. gold futures settled down $7.80 at $1,642.50, with trading volume about 10 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.

Losses in spot silver outpaced those in gold, with the metal shedding 2.5 percent to $31.32 an ounce.

Analysts expected that with a reassessment of global economic health could send gold prices down further.

Visitors touch a 220 kg (485 lbs) gold bar, worth around $12.8 million at today's price, on display at the Jinguashi Gold Ecological Park in Xinbei city September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Adding to the negative mood in gold was a recent spike in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields which move in the opposite direction to Treasury bond prices and are seen as a gauge of short-term U.S. interest rates. Higher interest rates can reduce investor interest in gold, which carries no yield.

PHYSICAL DEMAND MUTED

Physical buying was particularly quiet in Asia as disappointing China’s manufacturing data fanned concerns about China’s retail gold appetite.

In India, the world’s largest gold consumer, jewelers have been closed since the weekend in protest against an import duty increase on bullion.

Pre-produced parts of watches are on display at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC, said that the level of pent-up gold demand in India will be an important factor for the future direction of gold prices.

The recent economic optimism helped platinum regain its premium over gold earlier in the month. But the spread flipped to a discount again this week, with gold standing roughly $30 above platinum.

Spot platinum traded down 1 percent at $1,616.49 an ounce, and spot palladium dropped 4.9 percent to $647.33 as the metal unwound sharp recent gains driven by supply worries and better global economic sentiment. 2:56 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1642.50 -7.80 -0.5 1627.50 1656.60 157,252 US Silver MAY 31.345 -0.882 -2.7 31.090 32.350 48,080 US Plat APR 1612.10 -28.30 -1.7 1604.00 1645.00 10,424 US Pall JUN 651.05 -37.60 -5.5 650.40 689.30 7,508

Gold 1642.65 -7.30 -0.4 1628.65 1656.01 Silver 31.320 -0.800 -2.5 31.110 32.340 Platinum 1616.49 -16.99 -1.0 1607.00 1641.50 Palladium 647.33 -33.20 -4.9 651.90 686.00

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 175,966 185,912 195,429 19.06 -0.18 US Silver 52,531 67,501 73,362 31.14 -0.17 US Platinum 12,625 8,778 8,379 26.84 2.42 US Palladium 7,558 4,825 4,501