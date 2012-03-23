Gold rises 1 percent, set to end three-week drop

Gold Bullion from the American Precious Metals Exchange (APMEX) is seen in New York, September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Gold rose more than 1 percent on Friday for its biggest one-day gain in a month, as higher crude oil prices and a sharp drop in the dollar triggered short-covering after a sell-off earlier in the week.

Bullion posted its first weekly rise in four weeks. Fading hopes of further U.S. monetary easing had led to weakness in the precious metal, reflected in a huge outflow from bullion exchange-traded funds and some funds exiting the gold trade.

Gold, which was oversold after falling $150 in the last four weeks, rallied after data showed U.S. new home sales fell to a four-month low, a fund manager said.

“The jump today is somewhat sparked by the bad home sales, which increased the chance of the Fed bringing easing back to the system, and that’s why gold is reacting positively,” said James Rife, an assistant portfolio manager at Haber Trilix Advisors, which has $2 billion in assets.

Spot gold was up 1.2 percent at $1,665.24 an ounce by 3:04 p.m. EDT (1904 GMT), recovering from a two-month low hit in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up $19.90 at $1,662.40 an ounce in moderate volume.

However, momentum weakened somewhat after the metal failed to breach $1,670, the highs of its last seven sessions, said Daniel Hwang, senior technical strategist at FOREX.com. He

The area between $1,680 and $1,700 where several key moving averages are converging could present strong headwinds for gold, Hwang said.

The gold price has lost 2 percent so far this month as a shift in investors’ perception of the health of the U.S. economy in particular has made so-called safe-haven assets less attractive than stocks or higher-yielding currencies.

GOLD ETFS POST OUTFLOW

Visitors touch a 220 kg (485 lbs) gold bar, worth around $12.8 million at today's price, on display at the Jinguashi Gold Ecological Park in Xinbei city September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

The decline in the gold price earlier this week took its toll on investment in exchange-traded funds backed by physical metal, resulting in the largest one-day fall in holdings on Friday in three months. <GOL/ETF>

ETF holdings hit a record of nearly 70.9 million ounces on Tuesday, but the past couple of days of outflows have wiped out all of the build-up that had taken place so far in March.

Markets are attaching lower probability to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s embarking on a fresh round of government-bond buying, or quantitative easing, to keep short-term interest rates low to stimulate growth. That shift has been a key driver in this month’s fall in the gold price.

“We think that quantitative easing and abnormally low U.S. interest rates have been a huge support for gold prices. It’s no surprise that the falling gold price recently has been accompanied by quite a significant rise in U.S. interest rates,” Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis, said.

Silver took its lead from gold, rising 2 percent to $32.19 an ounce, as did the platinum group metals.

Platinum rose 0.4 percent to $1,620.38 an ounce, while palladium gained 0.7 percent on the day to reach $653.15 an ounce.

3:04 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT

SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1662.40 19.90 1.2 1641.50 1666.30 132,908 US Silver MAY 32.272 0.927 3.0 31.435 32.300 34,187 US Plat APR 1627.90 15.80 1.0 1613.50 1638.50 8,710 US Pall JUN 659.90 8.85 1.4 653.00 664.90 2,771

Gold 1665.24 20.36 1.2 1642.73 1666.20 Silver 32.190 0.640 2.0 31.470 32.270 Platinum 1620.38 6.33 0.4 1617.50 1634.50 Palladium 653.15 4.40 0.7 654.00 662.00

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY

CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 158,623 186,111 195,327 18.92 -0.63 US Silver 40,409 66,567 73,127 32.6 1.46 US Platinum 13,301 8,890 8,461 26.84 2.42 US Palladium 2,779 4,783 4,474