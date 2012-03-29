Gold slips 1 percent as dollar strengthens

Visitors touch a 220 kg (485 lbs) gold bar, worth around $12.8 million at today's price, on display at the Jinguashi Gold Ecological Park in Xinbei city September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices slid more than 1 percent on Thursday as a break higher in the dollar and a drop in oil prices pushed gold through key support near the $1,655 an ounce level, prompting further liquidation.

Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,652.84 an ounce at 1508 GMT, off a low as $1,647.29 an ounce. The metal is on track for a third session of losses after a rally early in the week, sparked by Federal Reserve hints that accommodative monetary policy is set to persist, petered out.

“We have a forecast for an average price for the year of $1,450, so we are not surprised that gold prices are struggling to go higher,” Nic Brown, head of commodity research at Natixis, said. “We think as time goes on the likelihood is that prices will probably soften further.”

Gains in the dollar exerted strong pressure on gold. The euro fell against the U.S. unit as concerns about contagion from the euro zone debt crisis resurfaced ahead of Spain’s budget on Friday. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on gold, which is priced in the U.S. currency. <FRX/>

Oil prices fell nearly $2 a barrel, European shares slipped and safe-haven German bunds inched higher, suggesting little appetite for assets seen as higher risk. A broadly successful sale of Italian bonds did little to soothe worries over the euro zone crisis.<GVD/EUR>

Gold is likely to need significant fresh support from a move in the wider financial markets, as well as a drop in the dollar, to push it to fresh highs, analysts said.

“We have suspected that it would take much more than a pure dollar correction for sustained gains to $1,700 and beyond, especially now that bullion is strongly correlated to the broader equity market, and risk sentiment in general,” VTB Capital said in a note.

“It comes as little surprise, with the VIX volatility index - the global risk gauge - rallying to 2.5-week highs, that gold followed other precious metals with the broader market back in risk averse mode.”

SUBSTANTIAL SUPPORT

Physical demand for gold among key Asian buyers was mixed.

“In the near-term there is substantial support still coming out of China. Until Chinese investors have a solid alternative to precious metal, it’s likely that demand coming out of China will remain very strong,” said Natixis’ Brown.

But gold demand from India, the world’s biggest buyer of the yellow metal, remains muted as jewelers’ protests entered their thirteenth day, dealers said.

“If you see a significant decline in Indian demand for gold, that is a major negative for the gold market,” Brown said.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery were down $5.30 an ounce at $1,655.20.

Swiss bank UBS cut its 2012 gold price forecast to $1,680 an ounce from $2,050 previously, which it said partly reflects the metal’s performance in the first quarter.

“The view that the U.S. economic recovery is looking more sustainable is becoming increasingly accepted,” it said. “As acute macro stresses abate, investors are looking at other asset classes and to the growth story once again. Gold is moving off the centre-stage position it occupied for most of last year.”

Nonetheless, the threat of a fresh downturn in the U.S. economy and of further credit stress, as well as ongoing official sector buying, higher oil prices and the low interest rate environment, will still underpin gold, it added.

Silver was down 0.7 percent at $31.78 an ounce. The gold/silver ratio, or the number of silver ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, rose back towards 52, near a two-month high.

Spot platinum was down 0.3 percent at $1,625.70 an ounce, while palladium was down 0.1 percent at $641.97.