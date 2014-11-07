FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. rates futures turn up briefly after U.S. jobs data
November 7, 2014

U.S. rates futures turn up briefly after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rates futures rose briefly on Friday, erasing their initial decline, as data showed domestic payrolls grew slower than forecast, supporting the view the Federal Reserve might not consider raising interest rates before the second half of 2015.

Federal funds futures for July 2015 delivery FFN5 were last unchanged on the day at 99.76 after hitting a session high at 99.77 after the latest jobs report.

Fed funds futures implied traders have not fully priced in a possible Fed rate hike until Nov. 2015 FFX5.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon

