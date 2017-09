A view of signage at the entrance of the Bank of Greece headquarters in Athens, Greece June 23, 2015 REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s central forecast is that Greece will still be in the euro and the European Union at the end of 2015, although even a late deal to stave off default will not resolve its problems, chief rating officer Moritz Kraemer said on Tuesday.

“Our base case is they will be in both,” Kraemer told a financial seminar in London.