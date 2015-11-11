FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU deposit insurance scheme must treat currencies equally: BoE
November 11, 2015

EU deposit insurance scheme must treat currencies equally: BoE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney (2nd R), flanked by Jon Cunliffe (L), Jenny Scott (2nd L) and Andrew Bailey (R) speaks during a Bank of England Financial Stability Report news conference, at the Bank of England, in the City of London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Any future European Union-wide insurance scheme for bank deposits must treat different currencies equally, Bank of England Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday.

The EU currently has a patchwork of national schemes that guarantee a fixed 100,000 euros ($107,200) of deposits per account, leading to a variable amount of protection for holdings in sterling and other currencies -- a cause of political concern in Britain.

Regulators also needed to be ready to adapt rules if they had unintended consequences, he added during a panel discussion at a BoE conference on financial regulation.

“We have got to be ready to deal with unintended consequences, the regulation that doesn’t work and deal with it efficiently and quickly,” Bailey said.

Reporting by Huw Jones, writing by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
