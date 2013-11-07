Russian assets resilient to long-term GDP downgrade

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian assets showed little reaction to a sharp downward revision in the country’s long-term economic growth forecasts with market participants finding the new estimates more realistic.

The Economy Ministry predicted that growth will average just 2.5 percent annually until 2030 versus 4 percent in the previous forecast.

“Most market participants already anticipate the 2 to 3 percent growth rate for Russia looking forward in any event, the government forecasts moved back to consensus levels,” said Kingsmill Bond, chief equity strategist at Sberbank Investment Research.

At 1021 GMT Russian stocks were little changed, with the dollar-denominated RTS .IRTS up 0.1 percent at 1,461 points. The rouble-traded MICEX was flat at 1,499 points.

However, fears over Russia’s deteriorating growth prospects have been among the factors weighing on Russia’s stock market in recent months. The economy is seen growing by 1.8 percent in 2013. The MICEX is up 1.6 percent year-to-date.

Russian treasury bond yields were mixed on Thursday and the rouble held firm, supported by expectations the central bank will hold its key rate for longer with inflation staying above target.

The rouble was up 0.2 percent at 32.33 versus the dollar and 0.2 percent stronger against the euro at 43.71. That left the rouble 0.2 percent firmer at 37.46 against a basket of other currencies.

The central bank sells $200 million per day when the rouble trades in the range of 37.45-38.45 per basket, supporting the currency.

Investors are closely watching the European Central Bank meeting and U.S. economic data later in the day and on Friday, which could increase volatility on the markets.

“Currently in the rouble all the focus stays on Friday’s labor stats from the United States. The Bank of Russia rate decision is less important,” said Vladimir Miklashevsky, a strategist at Danske.

Weaker-than-expected data on U.S. economic growth would support emerging market assets, suggesting a continuation of the bond-buying program that has boosted risk appetite.

“If we see growth in non-farm payrolls of 120,000 or less, we expect dollar/rouble to fall significantly under 32.00,” Miklashevsky added.

The monthly Russian central bank meeting is due on Friday. The latest Reuters poll showed a median of 14 economists expecting the first rate cut coming only in the first quarter of 2014.

Inflation rose above expectations in October, prompting some economists to expect a delay in interest rate cuts.

An “unexpected rise in fresh food, dairy and egg prices poses a challenge to the official 2013 inflation target, prompting the CBR to stay on hold for longer”, HSBC economist Alexander Morozov said in a note.

The yield on Russia’s 10-year treasury paper rose 2 basis points to 7.33 percent, while 5-year treasury bond yields edged down 2 basis points to 6.76 percent.

VTB Capital analysts expect the yield curve to steepen, if pressure on emerging market currencies resumes, seeing no changes in the policy rates already priced in.

