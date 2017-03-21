At best G20 protectionism shuffle just a Trump con: James Saft

(Reuters) - Like many presumed turning points, the Group of 20 backing away from its commitment to free trade is both more and less than meets the eye.

Economic policymakers of the 20 rich nations, meeting in Germany over the weekend, dropped a former undertaking to “avoid all forms of protectionism” from their final communique, substituting only a watered-down phrasing that they are “working to strengthen the contribution of trade to our economies”.

That, of course, reflects the influence of President Donald Trump, whose stated hostility to existing trade arrangements, and seeming willingness to resort to tariffs, taxes or other barriers is part of a plan to, in his reckoning, regain the industry and jobs lost to globalization.

If the Trump view of trade finds purchase at the top tables of global policy-making it would indeed be big, and very bad news.

It is far too early to say this has happened. The G20 finance ministers don’t have direct responsibility for trade, an area delegated to the so-called sherpas who advise policymakers and who meet separately, a fact pointed out by Adam Tiggs, a former advisor to the Australian G20 Task Force. When Australia served as G20 host in 2014 finance ministers and central bankers did not pledge to fight protectionism.

Because the G20 can only act with complete consensus the new and mealy-mouthed words about trade simply tells us what we already know: that the Trump administration has unconventional views about it, and about how “fair” trade can be advanced. The U.S., it seems, refused to accede to the former anti-protectionist pledge and the group came up with a temporizing form of words which could mean many things to many people.

We’ve not yet entered a new age of protectionism, and states like Germany and China are probably, and probably wisely, playing their cards slowly so as to allow the Trump administration to either re-think or re-engineer a set of tactics, such as the border tax, which might otherwise lead to an explosive round robin of trade barriers.

BIG CHANGE OR BIG CON?

As with everything in Trump world, a move towards protectionism could be a massive turning point for the global economy or just a big con. It may be that the Goldman Sachs wing of the White House, led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn, simply wants to create for their boss the appearance of tweaking the noses of the U.S.’s supposed trade adversaries. Perhaps they will make big noises but pursue only symbolic protectionist policies.

These are people, this line of reasoning goes, who have some grasp of the destructive potential of protectionism but will flirt with it as the price of controlling the levers of policy.

A protectionist and nationalist shadow play would certainly be better than outright protectionism, perhaps in the form of a border tax, which would hurt low-income Americans worst but also slow growth and spur potentially damaging inflation.

That the optimistic view is that the Trump administration is playing its voters for fools tells you much about the state of the world, and the risks investors face in this world.

The very fact that we are discussing protectionism as a possibility is a very bad thing, a very bad thing financial markets are not reacting to, most likely because the near-term play for most is to bank on rising risk markets on the back of looser regulations and lower taxes.

The world on which current asset valuations are based is one in which a more tightly intertwined global economy gives rise to more trade, and stronger growth in emerging and developed economies, but without overheating because of a steady addition of new labor from poorer countries. If all that gets thrown by the board, the impact could be huge.

“This is a paradigm shift from the shibboleth of the past two decades,” strategist Helen Thomas, of Blonde Money writes. (blondemoney.co.uk/)

“Now many of those forces are going into reverse. Does this mean growth down but inflation up?”

Indeed it would, and an interesting point is that trade growth had already stalled before the advent of Trump, as had that stream of cheap Chinese labor from the countryside.

Markets respond not just to economic forces, but to stories, and if the story of reversing globalization gains traction, a marking up of expected inflation and marking down of growth and asset values is a reasonable expectation.

The G20 meeting has, unfortunately, advanced that story line.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)