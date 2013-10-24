Nasdaq short interest ticks up 0.1 percent in mid: October

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent in the first half of October from late September, the exchange said on Thursday.

As of October 15, short interest rose to about 7.593 billion shares, compared with 7.586 billion shares as of September 30.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.