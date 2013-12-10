Nasdaq short interest up 0.5 percent in late November

A man walks past the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.5 percent in the second half of November, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of November 29, short interest rose to about 7.760 billion shares, compared with 7.725 billion shares as of November 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.