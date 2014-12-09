FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq short interest down 3.3 percent in late November
#Business News
December 9, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Nasdaq short interest down 3.3 percent in late November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Scaffolding is seen outside the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square in New York April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 3.3 percent in the second half of November, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Nov. 28, short interest fell to about 8.508 billion shares, compared with 8.798 billion shares as of Nov. 14.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
