Nasdaq short interest down 1.3 percent in late January

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 1.3 percent in the second half of January, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Jan. 30, short interest fell to about 8.169 billion shares, compared with 8.279 billion shares as of Jan. 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.