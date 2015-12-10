FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq short interest up 0.1 percent in late November
December 10, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

Nasdaq short interest up 0.1 percent in late November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.1 percent in the second half of November, the exchange said on Wednesday.

As of Nov. 30, short interest rose to about 8.894 billion shares, compared with 8.885 billion shares as of Nov. 13.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

U.S. markets team

