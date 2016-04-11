FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq short interest down 1.6 percent in late March
#Business News
April 11, 2016 / 8:06 PM / a year ago

Nasdaq short interest down 1.6 percent in late March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 1.6 percent in the second half of March, the exchange said on Monday.

As of March 31, short interest fell to about 8.862 billion shares, compared with 9.004 billion shares as of March 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

U.S. markets team

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
