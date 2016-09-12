Nasdaq short interest down 1.6 percent in late August

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 1.6 percent in the second half of August, the exchange said on Monday.

As of Aug. 31, short interest fell to about 7.996 billion shares, compared with 8.126 billion shares as of Aug. 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.