NYSE short interest dips 0.5 percent in early December
December 26, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

NYSE short interest dips 0.5 percent in early December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 0.5 percent in early December, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an decline in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of December 14, short interest fell to about 13.605 billion shares, compared with 13.670 billion shares as of November 30.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Reporting By Ryan Vlastelica

