Sugar steady as Brazil harvest continues apace, arabica eases

LONDON (Reuters) - ICE raw sugar futures steadied on Thursday, as traders digested the latest harvest update from top grower Brazil, where dry weather aided the cane crush but risked future yields.

Arabica coffee reversed lower, trimming the previous session’s gains, while cocoa also eased.

Brazil’s main center-south cane crop produced 2.33 million metric tons (2.57 million tons) of sugar in the first half of June, at the high end of market expectations and up from 2.03 million in late May, the main sugar and ethanol lobby Unica said on Wednesday.

“It’s the ongoing trade-off; the dry weather has enabled us to get to a strong level of crushing so that cumulatively we’re exceeding last year’s pace, but then concerns are never very far away on whether there will be a quick tailing off (in sugar output) because this dryness is definitely not helping the cane yield,” said Kona Haque, head of research at commodity trade house ED&F Man.

The ICE July raw sugar contract traded down 0.10 cent, or 0.6 percent, at 17.62 cents a lb at 10.20 a.m. EDT, while second month October futures were up 0.01 cent at 18.61 cents per lb.

July’s discount to October widened to trade at 0.99 cents per lb, from 0.88 cents per lb at Wednesday’s close, with open interest falling sharply as the contract neared expiry.

“Chat around the market seems to be an expectation of a small expiry for the July on Monday,” Tom Kujawa of brokerage Sucden Financial said.

Liffe August white sugar was down $1.40, or 0.3 percent, at $486.60 a metric ton.

ARABICAS SLIP

In coffee, benchmark ICE September arabica futures were 2.3 cents, or 1.3 percent lower, to trade at $1.7975 per lb, trimming the previous session’s gains after the market rallied 4 percent.

ED&F Man’s Haque said market participants were cautious on taking positions in what has been a volatile market in recent months.

“There’s still too much uncertainty on the crop outlook. We’d like to get to late July before we start having a better sense of yields, it’s still too early.”

“You’d expect yields at this stage to be quite negative because it’s the trees that suffered the most that are the ones being harvested the earliest.”

The September Liffe robusta coffee contract was up $7 or 0.4 percent at $2,023 per metric ton.

In cocoa ICE September futures were down $10 or 0.3 percent at $3,058 per metric ton, after prices hit $3,128 last week, the highest level since August 2011.

Traders said that attention was shifting from West Africa’s current bumper mid crop to next season’s main crop.

“It could be a bit later than usual,” said a European trader, referring to the potential for a large mid crop to mean a delay to the main crop.

“Flowering for the main crop should be there now and in July survival rates will be better known.”

Liffe September cocoa eased 7 pounds, or 0.4 percent, to 1,913 pounds a metric ton.