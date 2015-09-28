Spanish assets hold their own after Catalonia vote

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish financial assets showed resilience on Monday after secessionists won a majority of seats in Catalonia’s parliament, with investors not seeing the election result as a clear mandate for an independence push.

Spanish stocks .IBEX were down 0.5 percent, but the losses were in line with their European peers. While Catalan 10-year bond yields were up more than 20 basis points to 4.23 percent, equivalent Spanish yields ES10YT=TWEB fell 3 bps to 2 percent.

Secessionists secured 72 out of 135 seats in Spain’s wealthiest region. But they jointly obtained 47.8 percent of the vote in a record turnout of 78 percent, a result which market analysts say is hardly a boost to the independence campaign.

The separatists want to declare independence within 18 months. But Spain’s constitution does not allow any region to break away, so the prospect remains highly hypothetical.

“In practical terms, we believe that there will be few real consequences in the short term,” broker Renta 4 said in a note to clients.

Shares in blue-chip Catalan companies opened in line with the wider market, though banks Caixabank (CABK.MC) and Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC), builder FCC (FCC.MC) and Grifols GFLS.MC were slightly underperforming the Spanish blue chip market, the IBEX.