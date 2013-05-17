Junk rating risk casts shadow over Spanish bonds

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain’s borrowing costs will rise if its credit rating is cut as much as market prices imply.

The cost of insuring against a Spanish default suggests investors expect another cut in its sovereign ratings, to junk, according to financial information firm Markit.

Spain is already one notch above junk according to Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s ratings, and two notches above junk for Fitch. All three say it has a negative outlook.

Funds that can only put money into investment-grade bonds will be forced to sell any Spanish government debt they hold if the country’s rating slides to junk. That would lift yields further away from near-three-year lows set this month.

Banks that produce indices tracked by such funds have varying criteria for how many credit rating firms have to downgrade a bond to junk before it falls out of the index.

For JPMorgan’s EMU Government Bond Investment Grade index, which is directly tracked by funds with a value of about 3-5 billion euros, a cut to junk by one firm would be enough.

Citigroup indices require Spanish bonds to be downgraded by both S&P and Moody’s for them to fall out of those indices. Citigroup, along with other index providers, were unable to provide the volumes that track their indices.

Given the 11.8 percent weighting of Spanish bonds in the JPMorgan’s EMU Government Bond Investment Grade index, the bank estimates a downgrade to junk would trigger Spanish bond sales of up to 500 million euros.

That excludes potential selling by funds required to hold investment grade assets but not benchmarked to its index.

The fallout could push 10-year Spanish/German yield spreads to 350-400 basis points from their current 293 bps, according to JPMorgan asset allocation strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

If any one of the three major rating firms downgraded Spain by more than two notches, Spanish bonds would be excluded from certain Bank of America Merrill Lynch indices and the Markit iBoxx EUR Eurozone index, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Markit and Barclays indices are the most widely used by European exchange-traded funds with exposure to Spanish bonds.

Nearly 60 European ETFs said they had exposure to Spain in the last year, with about two thirds using the Markit iBoxx or Barclays indices as their benchmark, according to Lipper data.

Spanish bonds would fall out of the Barclays Euro-Aggregate Index and the Barclays Global Aggregate Index if two of three rating firms cut Spain’s rating to speculative grade.

They would only drop from the Citi World Government Bond Index (WGBI) and Citi Euro Broad Investment-Grade Index (EuroBIG) if both S&P and Moody’s downgraded Spain to junk.

An exclusion from all indices could cause 30-40 billion euros of selling, Panigirtzoglou said. That is roughly 5-6 percent of Spain’s outstanding central government debt.