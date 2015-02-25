Two Greek banks dropped from top European equity index

PARIS (Reuters) - Greek lenders Bank of Piraeus (BOPr.AT) and Eurobank (EURBr.AT) will drop out of the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark, index compiler STOXX said late on Tuesday.

Despite a recent rebound, shares in the two banks are down around 65 percent since February 2014, hurt by worries over Greece’s debt pile.

The index provider, which uses criteria such as market capitalization and free float to rank stocks, said Rhoen Klinikum (RHKG.DE), Premier Oil (PMO.L), Ophir Energy (OPHR.L), Hunting (HTG.L) and Nutreco NUO.AS will also be dropped from the STOXX 600.

AMS (AMS.S), Faurecia (EPED.PA), WH Smith (SMWH.L), Beazley BEZG.L, Duerr (DUEG.DE), Restaurant GRP (RTN.L) and Grafton GRF_u.L will be added to the index.

Changes will be effective as of the open of markets on March 23.