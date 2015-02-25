FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Greek banks dropped from top European equity index
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 25, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 3 years ago

Two Greek banks dropped from top European equity index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Greek lenders Bank of Piraeus (BOPr.AT) and Eurobank (EURBr.AT) will drop out of the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark, index compiler STOXX said late on Tuesday.

Despite a recent rebound, shares in the two banks are down around 65 percent since February 2014, hurt by worries over Greece’s debt pile.

The index provider, which uses criteria such as market capitalization and free float to rank stocks, said Rhoen Klinikum (RHKG.DE), Premier Oil (PMO.L), Ophir Energy (OPHR.L), Hunting (HTG.L) and Nutreco NUO.AS will also be dropped from the STOXX 600.

AMS (AMS.S), Faurecia (EPED.PA), WH Smith (SMWH.L), Beazley BEZG.L, Duerr (DUEG.DE), Restaurant GRP (RTN.L) and Grafton GRF_u.L will be added to the index.

Changes will be effective as of the open of markets on March 23.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.