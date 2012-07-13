Wall Street rallies, S&P and Dow up for week

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks surged on Friday, lifted by economic figures that eased concerns about growth in China and earnings at JPMorgan that eased fears about the impact of failed trades that cost the bank billions.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 203.82 points, or 1.62 percent, to 12,777.09. The S&P 500 Index .SPX gained 22.01 points, or 1.65 percent, to 1,356.77. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 42.28 points, or 1.48 percent, to 2,908.47.

For the week, the Dow edged up 0.04 percent, the S&P rose 0.15 percent and the Nasdaq lost 0.98 percent.