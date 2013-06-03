Wall Street extends gains; Nasdaq turns positive

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks extended their gains in a volatile session on Monday, with the Nasdaq turning positive on strength in Intel Corp (INTC.O), which soared 3.5 percent to $25.14.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 124.25 points, or 0.82 percent, at 15,239.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 7.91 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,638.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 3.44 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,459.35.