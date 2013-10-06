FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Equity futures drop after weekend without move on U.S. finances
#Business News
October 6, 2013 / 10:39 PM / 4 years ago

Equity futures drop after weekend without move on U.S. finances

David Gaffen

2 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - US S&P 500 E-mini futures dropped Sunday evening, suggesting a weak open for U.S. stocks on Monday, after a weekend where little progress was seen in either resolving the budget dispute or raising the debt ceiling.

S&P E-mini futures dropped 8.75 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1684 in electronic trading Sunday, suggesting a drop at the open on Monday morning, though futures pared losses after an initial decline when trading opened at 6 p.m. (2200 GMT).

Republican House Speaker John Boehner, speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” said on Sunday that he would not raise the U.S. debt ceiling without a “serious conversation” about what is driving the debt, a stance Democrats called reckless. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said it was irresponsible and reckless to raise the possibility of a U.S. default.

U.S. equity markets have been under pressure of late, and volatility has risen, as the October 17 deadline to raise the federal borrowing limit gets closer. The S&P 500 is down 2.2 percent from an all-time high reached in mid-September.

Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
