U.S. stock futures open lower as Washington talks drag on

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) just after the opening bell, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday after weekend negotiations to avert a U.S. debt default ended with no agreement.

The S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.9 percent in minutes following the open.

U.S. stocks .SPX had generated two days of strong gains in advance of the weekend on hopes a deal to raise the $16.7 trillion federal borrowing limit was near.

Thursday is the deadline for raising the debt ceiling, necessary to avoid a possible government default.