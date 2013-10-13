U.S. stock futures open lower as Washington talks drag on

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday after weekend negotiations to avert a U.S. debt default ended with no agreement.
The S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.9 percent in minutes following the open.
U.S. stocks .SPX had generated two days of strong gains in advance of the weekend on hopes a deal to raise the $16.7 trillion federal borrowing limit was near.
Thursday is the deadline for raising the debt ceiling, necessary to avoid a possible government default.
Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Diane Craft