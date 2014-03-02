FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. equity futures slip, concerns about Ukraine cited
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 2, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. equity futures slip, concerns about Ukraine cited

David Gaffen

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. equity futures dipped at the open of electronic trading on Sunday, with concerns about Russia’s aggression in the Ukraine weighing on sentiment.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 E-mini futures, the most popularly traded equity futures contract, fell 15 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1842.50 in early trading.

Ukraine mobilized for war on Sunday after President Vladimir Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine.

Russian forces have already seized Crimea, an isolated Black Sea peninsula where Moscow has a naval base. Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically, with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry calling the move an “incredible act of aggression.”

The price of Brent crude oil was up 1.1 percent to $110.17 a barrel.

“Oil and gas prices are likely to stay high, or go higher. Energy stocks are likely to be hit by this,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

“Beyond this, the fallout for the equity markets may be minor over the medium-term. The short-term is more of a gamble. It should serve as a reminder that you don’t put grocery money for the next month in risky assets.”

Editing by Chris Reese and Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.