U.S. Stock futures fall 1 percent on worrying news on China, North Korea
January 6, 2016 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Stock futures fall 1 percent on worrying news on China, North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Stock futures ESc1 fell more than one percent in Asian trade on Wednesday and the MSCI emerging equity index fell to 6 1/2-year low on a worrying news on the Chinese economy and North Korean security.

China’s central bank guided the yuan lower, while a survey on China’s services sector showed a deterioration. In North Korea, an earthquake that appears to have been man-made near a nuclear test site was detected by several monitoring agencies.

Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Perry

