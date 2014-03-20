China, other east Asian stocks to reverse trend, gain in 2014: Reuters poll

BANGALORE (Reuters) - Stock markets in China and other parts of east Asia will reverse a downtrend that began last year and rise for the rest of 2014, a Reuters poll showed, driven by attractive valuations and as the global economy gains traction.

However, gains are likely to be weaker than expected in previous polls in December.

Since May last year, when the U.S. Federal Reserve first said that it intended to reduce its asset buying, many bourses in emerging markets have seen a huge sell-off.

China's Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC has lost close to 5 percent so far this year, adding to a 7 percent fall in 2013. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI has fallen almost 7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 about 4 percent.

But the sell-off has pushed stock valuations in China, Hong Kong and South Korea well below their 5- and 10-year averages, measured by their 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratios, making them cheaper and lucrative for investors.

The poll, conducted in the past week, showed analysts expect the Shanghai index will rise almost 18 percent to 2,380 points from Wednesday’s close of 2,021.73.

The Hang Seng index will be almost 15 percent higher at 24,750.

Korea's Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) is expected to gain close to 13 percent and Taiwan's TAIEX .TWII about 4 percent.

Although the consensus is for those indexes to gain from current levels, the median forecasts are much lower compared to a similar survey in December.

The Fed is widely expected to end its massive stimulus program later this year, which could lead to investors pulling out of emerging markets.

However, for east Asian stocks the key factors will be China’s health and how the global economic recovery takes shape.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang last week warned the world’s second-largest economy is facing “severe challenges” this year after growth in investment, retail sales and factory output data slumped to multi-year lows.

But analysts are more upbeat as they expect a recovery in developed economies to drive demand for exports from the region.

“Much of the negative noise about global economic growth is expected to dissipate by the fourth-quarter, allowing the local market to follow the global market’s upward trend,” said Kwak Hyun-soo, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.