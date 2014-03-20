Australian shares seen rising eight percent by December on strong corporate earnings: Reuters poll

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s leading share index will rise just over 8 percent by the end of the year, driven by strong corporate earnings, a fall in the Australian dollar and improving global economic growth, a Reuters poll predicted.

Still, the anticipated gain would be the smallest in three years amid ongoing concerns over soft prices for key Australian export commodities and clouds over the economy of major trading partner China.

The S&P/ASX 200 index is forecast to reach 5,800 by year end, an 8.3 percent gain on Wednesday’s close, according to the poll of 14 analysts taken in the past week. The median was unchanged from a December poll and estimates ranged from as low as 5,520 to as high as 6,050.

“There is .. earnings pick up slowly over the course of the year,” said Chris Caton, chief economist at BT Investment Management. “With the U.S. market making some progress, we can make some slow progress over the next nine months.”

The market hit a 5-1/2 year high of 5,462.3 earlier this month as blue-chip stocks, led by the miners and banks, reported strong earnings.

It has since dipped around 100 points amid a slump in iron ore prices and political tensions in Ukraine, but it is expected to have rebounded by mid-year to 5,500, according to the median forecast of 12 analysts.

The second-half of the year will be supported by a second round of strong corporate earnings and improved growth in the United States, analysts said.

“Earnings growth should broaden in the June half and in FY15, as the turnaround in the domestic economy proceeds, with some improvement already in property and retailing,” said Tony Brennan, head of equity market strategy at Citigroup.

Constraining growth in the market this year are the tough trading conditions for industries such as engineering, freight and gaming. Earnings in the aviation, soft drink and gas utilities sectors are also being crimped by competitive battles.

External factors are also expected to weigh on growth.

“We see there is still plenty of overhead things hanging over the market: global debt, questionable (global) recovery,” said Andrew Quin, research strategy coordinator at Patersons Securities.

Waning Chinese demand for copper and iron ore - both have recently recorded sharp declines - will have a significant impact on the Australian market given China is Australia’s biggest export market for raw materials.

Those recent developments have left Australian analysts split on the outlook for miners. RBS Morgans expects them to outperform on increased production and BT sees cheap valuations, while JP Morgan and Lonsec both saw further risks.

Overall, analysts preferred companies that were likely to benefit from an anticipated construction recovery and those with offshore earnings who would benefit from a lower Australian dollar. Many cautioned that banks are likely fully valued.