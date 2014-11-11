FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nasdaq says short interest down 0.1 percent in late October
November 11, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Nasdaq says short interest down 0.1 percent in late October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent in the second half of October, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Oct. 31, short interest fell to about 9.01 billion shares, compared with 9.02 billion shares as of Oct. 15.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Diane Craft

