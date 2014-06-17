FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Futures turn negative after data
June 17, 2014

Futures turn negative after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned negative following a set of data on Tuesday that pointed to a slow recovery in the housing sector and inflation pressures.

U.S. housing starts and building permits fell more than expected in May, while consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in more than a year in May as costs for a range of goods and services rose.

S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 2 points and below fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 9 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost 0.5 point.

Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
