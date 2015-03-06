Wall Street falls 1 percent as jobs data raises rate worries

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped more than 1 percent on Friday after a strong monthly jobs report as investors bet that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than previously expected.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 278.87 points, or 1.54 percent, to 17,856.85, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 29.78 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,071.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 55.44 points, or 1.11 percent, to 4,927.37.