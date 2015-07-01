In rare move, Wilmar buys second straight ICE raw sugar delivery: traders

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd has scooped up almost half a million tonnes of raw sugar worth $125 million against the July ICE Futures U.S. contract, its second big exchange purchase in recent months, four traders said.

The company’s return set the sleepy sugar market abuzz, coming on the heels of the company’s 1.9 million-tonne purchase against the May contract. The delivery, worth a whopping $547 million, set an exchange record.

The back-to-back buys sparked confusion among traders who watched prices plunge to 6-1/2-year lows this month as supplies swelled and may raise hopes of strengthening demand, though some cautioned it is too soon to tell.

Wilmar could not be reached immediately for comment because of the late hour in Singapore.

Traders speculated Wilmar, an agribusiness handling everything from palm oil to fertilizer and a relative newcomer to the sugar industry, may have sought raw material to feed its crop of refineries in Asia.

Front-month prices soared nearly 4 percent for their biggest one-day gain this year, but they remain near recent lows. Refined sugar is trading at about a $100-a-tonne premium over raw sweetener.

Still, concerns linger about lackluster demand and huge inventories. Traders have worried about contract defaults.

While only a quarter of the size of May’s delivery, the deal was still significant for its size, the biggest July delivery since 2012.

Traders said Wilmar bought 9,073 lots of raw sugar, about 460,900 tonnes, of Brazilian origin against the July contract on ICE Futures U.S., which expired on Tuesday.

A U.S. broker said it was rare for a trade house to return twice in a row, let alone after a record delivery.

He said the move was “constructive” for prices amid weather worries in Brazil and Thailand, better-than-expected demand in recent weeks and strong consumption of ethanol, which uses sugar and corn.

The official results of the expiry are due to be announced by ICE on Wednesday.

The deal marks the fourth time Wilmar was the lone buyer through the exchange since its first foray into the sugar industry five years ago with acquisition of sugar processors in Australia and Indonesia.

With joint ventures and straight-out ownership, the company has its hands in more than 20 raw sugar mills and at least nine refineries scattered across Australia, New Zealand, India, Indonesia and Myanmar.