Factbox: Morgan Stanley sees slightly smaller 2015/16 sugar supply deficit

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley analysts have slightly lowered their forecast for a global deficit of sugar supplies in 2015/16, bucking a recent trend of upward revisions.

In a weekly report dated on Monday, the bank projected a sugar deficit of 3.49 million tonnes in the crop year that began on Oct. 1, down from its prior outlook of 3.7 million tonnes.

The revision, though small, stands in contrast to wave of upward revisions to experts’ deficit projections in recent weeks.

Morgan Stanley is “skeptical” of the rising forecasts for the global deficit, the analysts said in the report.

Prices have risen in recent months on expectations of tightening supplies, ending years of surpluses.

The bank said it was bullish on sugar in the “medium-term.” It forecast raw sugar prices at 14.50 cents per lb, below benchmark futures on ICE Futures U.S. that settled at 14.97 cents on Monday.