FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Morgan Stanley sees slightly smaller 2015/16 sugar supply deficit
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
December 21, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

Factbox: Morgan Stanley sees slightly smaller 2015/16 sugar supply deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley analysts have slightly lowered their forecast for a global deficit of sugar supplies in 2015/16, bucking a recent trend of upward revisions.

In a weekly report dated on Monday, the bank projected a sugar deficit of 3.49 million tonnes in the crop year that began on Oct. 1, down from its prior outlook of 3.7 million tonnes.

The revision, though small, stands in contrast to wave of upward revisions to experts’ deficit projections in recent weeks.

Morgan Stanley is “skeptical” of the rising forecasts for the global deficit, the analysts said in the report.

Prices have risen in recent months on expectations of tightening supplies, ending years of surpluses.

The bank said it was bullish on sugar in the “medium-term.” It forecast raw sugar prices at 14.50 cents per lb, below benchmark futures on ICE Futures U.S. that settled at 14.97 cents on Monday.

Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.