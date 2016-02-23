Factbox: Industry forecasts for global sugar supply deficit in 2015/16

(Reuters) - Sugar is going to be in even shorter supply than forecast this year as global output falls, the International Sugar Organization warned on Tuesday, sending futures prices for raw and white sugar soaring.

The London-based intergovernmental organization raised its global deficit forecast for 2015/16 to 5.0 million tonnes, on expectations of lower output in India, Thailand, Brazil and the European Union.

That new forecast is around the middle of industry consensus, although recently analysts have been revising forecasts for the 2015/16 season as they scale back output estimates for India and Thailand because of drought-eroded yields.

Raw sugar prices soared on the forecast amid growing concerns about tightening European supplies. They rose over 5 percent to 13.44 cents per lb, after earlier rallying to the highest levels in nearly a month.