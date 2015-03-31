The new sugar norm: Weak real drops Brazil mills' break-even point

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bad news for sugar bulls: the plunging Brazilian real has knocked as much as 6 cents per lb off the cost of production for millers in the world’s top grower, increasing pressure on rival producers and potentially delaying a price recovery.

In recent months, break-even costs have fallen to between 11 cents and 13 cents a lb, compared with previous estimates of 17 cents to 18 cents, according to traders and analysts.

That rapid, sharp drop in costs has cushioned millers’ margins against record low prices. It also represents a new reality few in the sugar market had expected, as Brazil’s currency hovers near its weakest level against the U.S. dollar since 2003.

Raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. pierced 12 cents per lb for the first time in six years on Monday and set a fresh six-year low of 11.91 cents on Tuesday. Down more than 14 percent in March, the market is on track for its worst month in almost three years.

Still prices are likely to stay low for a while longer until farmers switch crops and sugar millers curb crushing in Brazil.

There has been an increasingly “tight correlation” with the real, said Michael McDougall, senior director of the Brazil desk for Societe Generale in New York.

He pegged the new break-even level at 12.5 cents a lb for pickup from the mill, with another 2 cents needed to get sugar from inland mills to ports.

Millers in Brazil can crush sugarcane to make ethanol for the domestic fuel market, priced in reais, or sugar for export, priced in dollars.

Brazil’s mills will probably sell more sugar than previously expected this year to scoop up dollar-denominated returns as local labor and transport costs fall.

That places more pressure on sugar farmers and millers elsewhere, especially in countries like India and Thailand, where domestic currencies are faring more strongly against the greenback.

Average costs vary significantly for mill to mill, and expenses are higher for those with dollar-denominated debt to pay down.

“Can (the real) go lower?” said a U.S. trader. “There’s no reason right now that it can‘t.”