Five world markets themes in the coming week

LONDON (Reuters) - Following are five big themes likely to dominate thinking of investors and traders in the coming week.

1/ WHOSE COURT IS THE BALL IN NOW?

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have both said they are prepared to take more steps if needed but show no signs of seeing any such need right now. Financial markets will keep their usual close eye on non-farm payrolls data, due on May 4, given Fed chief Ben Bernanke has said that one factor which could trigger more action would be a rise in the U.S. unemployment rate. But while the U.S. central bank is now more upbeat about the outlook for the labor market than it was in January, the ECB has fewer reasons to grow more optimistic if the recent run of euro zone and national economic data is anything to go by. The ECB says it has done its bit to foster growth and stabilize financial markets during testing times, and cross currency basis swaps show that money markets are less tense than they were before the central bank made its cheap three-year loans available. But governments - particularly those in countries where elections are imminent - think the central bank could do more, either by restarting its secondary market bond purchases or via traditional monetary policy levers.

2/ READING A POKER FACE

Money markets have started to price in an outside chance of an ECB rate cut by the end of the year. The latest PMI reports point to a further weakening in euro zone economic activity and politicians are still struggling to articulate how they can put their fiscal houses in order and promote growth at the same time. ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to stick to the mantra that the central bank does not pre-commit on policy at Thursday post-meeting news conference and will no doubt point to the latest bank lending survey as evidence that past injections of cheap three-year loans are filtering through the system and easing tensions. But while the LTRO money has helped with the supply side of the equation, the survey worried some economists for the weakening it revealed in firms’ demands for loans in the first quarter. Financial markets will therefore focus on the nuances of the central bank’s outlook for growth and inflation as well as any details of what form Draghi’s “growth compact” might take as they try to figure out the chances that the central bank will ride to the rescue - again.

3/ TUG OF WAR

Spain’s tug of war with markets looks set to continue in the coming week with the spotlight on Thursday’s bond auction. That sale is likely to prove more challenging than recent bill sales, not least given the latest downgrade to Spain’s credit rating. Yields have already been rising at recent auctions. And it matters that borrowing costs keep being locked in at ever higher levels given the average maturity of Spain’s debt profile is falling. Nor is it plain sailing for Spanish banks, who have been the main buyers at such auctions, given the potential mark-to-market losses they face. Borrowing costs remain vulnerable to further rises given looming political risks from the French presidential run-off - which latest polls tip Socialist candidate Francois Hollande to win - and Greece’s parliamentary vote on Sunday which are keeping alive the debate about commitments to fiscal rectitude.

4/ RISK

Earnings momentum is still negative across much of Europe and there is only an even balance - at best - between the proportion of firms whose results have surpassed expectations and those whose earnings have undershot analysts’ estimates. That means that while many euro zone stock market indices have lost so much ground that they are down for the year to date, valuations are still not necessarily in the too-attractive-to-miss territory yet. For example, Spain’s IBEX has fallen 18 percent so far this year but its 12-month forward price/earnings ratio is still above troughs seen in 2011. Moreover, even many of the firms that beat forecasts are giving an increasingly hazy outlook as austerity continues to bite across the region. Against this macroeconomic backdrop, there looks to be little prospect of the sort of wholesale earnings upgrades that might make valuations seem more alluring to investors.

5/ SCRABBLING FOR DIRECTION

The narrow trading ranges into which the euro/dollar exchange rate has been confined for months have made life difficult for traders in both the FX spot and options markets. The longer the euro proves resilient to bad news, the more pressure there is on shorter-dated euro/dollar options volatilities. While longer-dated volatilities have been subsiding, they have fallen less quickly given expectations that the spot exchange rate will break out of recent months’ ranges. The resulting steepening in the volatility curve is proving fertile ground for trading ideas. So are cross plays which have seen traders and investors bet that the euro will lose even more ground against currencies such as the Swedish crown, the Norwegian crown, the British pound, or the Canadian dollar than it will against the U.S. dollar.