Turkish assets weaken on fears of greater role in Syrian war

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish assets weakened on Monday, bucking the trend in emerging markets, on concern the country is being dragged ever deeper into the war in neighbouring Syria, where government forces and Kurdish fighters are pressing on its borders.

A major offensive has brought the Syrian government troops and allied militias, backed by Russian bombing to within almost 25 km (15 miles) from the Turkish border. Kurdish fighters have exploited the violence, expanding their foothold in territory abutting Turkey and drawing bombardment from Turkish artillery.

Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz denied a report that Turkish soldiers had entered Syria at the weekend and said Ankara was planning no such move, but market nerves were heightened by the death of a Turkish soldier on the border.

His comments, later reiterated by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, did little to soothe investor worries.

“The bottom line remains that the risk-reward profile for TRY-denominated assets is very unfavourable,” Inan Demir, the chief economist at Finansbank, said in a note to clients. “Even if the current concerns die down in the near term, Turkey is so entangled in such a combustible mix that current level of rates does not offer enough return for the risks assumed.”

The lira reached its weakest in four sessions, slipping to 2.9475 against the dollar at 1425 GMT, from 2.9255 at Friday’s close. Meanwhile, other emerging market currencies, such as South African’s rand, were gaining.

The main stock index fell 0.14 percent to 70,846.29 points, lagging well behind the main emerging markets index, which rose 2 percent.

The yield on Turkey’s sovereign dollar bond climbed to a 4 1/2-month high over U.S. Treasuries. Credit default swaps (CDS) - the cost of insuring debt against default - also rose.

“The likely market outcomes from here are a weaker TRY, a bear-steepening bias in rates ... and wider CDS,” said Finansbank’s Demir.

Turkey began attacks n Saturday against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. It sees the group as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which has waged a three-decade campaign for autonomy in southeast Turkey and is considered a terrorist group by the United States and European Union.

The YPG is, however, backed by both the United States and Russia in its fight against Islamic State, much to Turkey’s chagrin, even though Moscow backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad while Washington and Ankara insist he must go.