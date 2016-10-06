FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Twitter drops 9 percent after report that Google won't bid
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 6, 2016 / 12:45 AM / a year ago

Twitter drops 9 percent after report that Google won't bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 28, 2016.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Shares of Twitter (TWTR.N) slumped 9 percent late on Wednesday after Recode reported that Google, owned by Alphabet (GOOGL.O), would not move forward with a bid to acquire the social network.

Citing sources it did not identify, Recode also said that Apple (AAPL.O) was unlikely to be one of the possible suitors.

Twitter has told potential buyers it wants to conclude negotiations about selling itself by the time it reports third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) is in the running, while Alphabet and Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) have also contemplated bids, the people told Reuters.

Twitter's stock was last down 9.21 percent in after-hours trade at $22.58.

The company has struggled to generate revenue growth and profit, despite having some 313 million average monthly active users and a growing presence as a source of news.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.