Treasury bill rate falls after news Republicans to advance 'clean' debt limit
#Money
February 11, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Treasury bill rate falls after news Republicans to advance 'clean' debt limit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) arrives to speak to the media on the "fiscal cliff" on Capitol Hill in Washington, December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The interest rate on U.S. one-month Treasury bills fell to their lowest level in over a week on Tuesday after news that House of Representatives Republicans agreed to advance a “clean” bill on the raising the debt limit before the government is expected to run out of cash.

The drop in the one-month T-bill rate came shortly before the Treasury Department sells $8 billion worth of one-month debt supply at 11:30 a.m. ET.

House Speaker John Boehner told reporters on Tuesday Republicans plan to advance a “clean” debt limit bill to the House floor on Wednesday. House Democratic leaders suggested there will be “broad support” for such a bill.

On the open market, the one-month T-bill rate was quoted at 0.04 percent in early trading, down 3 basis points from late on Monday, according to Reuters data.

In “when-issued” activity, traders expected the Treasury to pay investors and dealers 0.05 percent on the upcoming one-month bill supply due March 13. Last week, it sold $8 billion of one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.13 percent, which was the highest level since October 16.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
