U.S. bond futures, ETF volume jumps, boosts prices
November 25, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. bond futures, ETF volume jumps, boosts prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A mid-afternoon flurry of buying in long-dated U.S. Treasury futures and exchange-traded funds pushed prices to session highs on Tuesday.

The purchases were part of a broad U.S. bond market rally in the wake of record low 10-year yields across Europe and a robust $35 billion five-year Treasuries note auction, analysts said.

At 2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), 34,856 contracts of 10-year Treasury note futures for March 2015 delivery traded at a price of 126-9/32 and 18,950 contracts of March 2015 30-year Treasury bond futures transacted at 141-11/32 on the Chicago Board of Trade, CME Group data showed.

Traders said this block trade was likely a curve-flattening move in anticipation that long-term U.S. bond yields would fall further due to muted inflation and sluggish domestic growth.

A minute later, Blackrock’s ETF benchmarked to Barclays 20-plus year Treasury index experienced a sudden surge in volume when 127,147 contracts traded, lifting its share price to nearly $121.02. Shares of the ETF had traded at $120.69 five minutes earlier, Reuters data showed.

In late U.S. trading, it traded at $121.15, up 0.8 percent on the day.

The Dec 2014 T-note contract last traded up 11/32 at its session high of 127-4/32.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
