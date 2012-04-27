FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Treasury prices steady as GDP data paints mixed picture
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 27, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Treasury prices steady as GDP data paints mixed picture

Chris Reese

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Treasury debt prices were mostly unchanged in choppy trade on Friday as consumer spending surged in the first quarter even as economic growth came in below expectations, leaving investors reluctant to revise their risk profile.

Limited strength in stocks tugged at Treasuries safe-haven appeal, and longer-dated debt was erring on the side of price weakness.

U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its initial estimate, moderating from the fourth quarter’s 3 percent rate. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent pace.

However, consumer spending increased at a 2.9 percent rate during the quarter, its fastest pace since the fourth quarter of 2010.

“Overall it was weaker than expected, but personal consumption expenditures were a bit stronger than expected, so that will probably give people something to feel good about in the numbers,” said Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading unchanged in price to yield 1.94 percent, while 30-year bonds were 2/32 lower in price to yield 3.13 percent.

Safe-haven bids were supported by worries over Europe’s sovereign debt crisis, which has helped to keep benchmark yields below the psychologically important level of 2 percent for the past three weeks.

Standard & Poor’s on Thursday cut Spain’s credit rating by two notches, coming at a time when investors are already concerned about Spain’s inability to grow out of its debt. Spain on Friday reported its unemployment rate hits 24 percent in the first quarter, the highest level in almost two decades.

“Treasuries continue to be a safe haven,” Jones said.

Barring any radical price action on Monday, benchmark notes were on track for the biggest monthly dip in yield since September of last year.

Treasuries were unmoved on Friday by data showing U.S. consumer sentiment was little changed in April.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan’s final reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment inched up to 76.4 from 76.2 in March. The survey topped economists’ forecasts for 75.7, the preliminary figure reported in early April.

Editing by

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.