Bonds hold gains after Case-Shiller data
#Business News
May 29, 2012 / 1:12 PM / 5 years ago

Bonds hold gains after Case-Shiller data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices held steady at higher levels early Tuesday after U.S. home price data for March from S&P/Case-Shiller came within market expectations, suggesting some stabilization in the struggling real estate market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 6/32 in price, yielding 1.73 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Friday.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
