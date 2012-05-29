Bonds hold gains after Case-Shiller data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices held steady at higher levels early Tuesday after U.S. home price data for March from S&P/Case-Shiller came within market expectations, suggesting some stabilization in the struggling real estate market.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 6/32 in price, yielding 1.73 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Friday.

U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.