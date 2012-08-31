Bond yields rise ahead of key Bernanke speech

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bond yields rose ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, as investors weighed the likelihood that the Fed will launch a third round of bond purchases when it meets in September.

The Fed said at its meeting at the beginning of August that it is likely to act “fairly soon” unless the economy improves considerably.

This has increased speculation that the Fed will launch new stimulus at its September 12-13 policy meeting in a bid to boost growth and reduce stubbornly high unemployment.

“I think he’s going to offer a list of things he could do, I don’t think he’s necessarily going to tip his hand one way or the other,” said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

Bernanke will speak at 10 am EDT at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the same event where he hinted at the Fed’s second round of quantitative easing in 2010.

Expectations of further stimulus have increased since minutes of the August meeting were released on August 22.

That may leave investors disappointed if Bernanke fails to hint at further bond purchases. Other options that Bernanke may speak about include extending the language for keeping interest rates near zero beyond the current timeframe of at least through 2014.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were last down 4/32 in price to yield 1.64 percent, up from 1.63 percent late on Thursday.

Thirty-year bonds were down 14/32 in price to yield 2.77 percent, up from 2.75 percent.