Price losses pared in the wake of Fed statement
January 30, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Price losses pared in the wake of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Treasury debt pared prices losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reiterated it will continue its current program of asset purchases until the labor market improves “substantially.”

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 1/32 lower in price with the yield little changed from late Tuesday at 2.001 percent. Benchmark notes had been trading 8/32 lower in price just prior to the release of the Fed’s latest policy statement.

Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish

